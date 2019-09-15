|
|
Norma Catherine Winans
Altoona - Norma C. Winans, 77, passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019, at Karen Acres Healthcare Center in Urbandale, Iowa. She was born December 19, 1941in Cahokia, Illinois to William and Rosalia Bienvenue.
Norma cherished her family and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and was best at making others laugh. Norma enjoyed playing slots at Prairie Meadows and playing Bingo.
Norma is survived by her children, James Winans, Randy Winans, and Christine (Jason) Wulf; grandchildren, Amber, Michael, Chandra, Olivia, and Emily; brother, John Bienvenue; as well as other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Winans; and sisters, Delores, Sue, and Rosemary.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, with burial to follow at Altoona Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to or the in loving memory of Norma.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019