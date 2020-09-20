1/1
Norma Clatt
Norma Clatt

Indianola - Family services for Norma Jean Clatt, 87, who passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at home, will be held Friday, September 25, 2020. Friends may join the family on Norma's obituary page of Overton Funeral Home's website for the Livestream beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Survivors include her 6 children, Butch (Barb) Clatt, Cindy Clatt, Kathy (Bob) Disney, Debby (Tony) Wickett, Vicky Godwin and Travis (Maggie) Clatt; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Donald; brother, Gary Feuss; sister, Linda Ward; daughter-in-law, Lola Clatt; and son-in-law, Alan Overton.

Public visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home, with family present from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Redeemer Lutheran Church. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
