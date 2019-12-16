|
|
Norma (Mimi) Collins
West Des Moines - Norma (Mimi) Louise Collins, loving wife and mother passed away, at the age of 75, on December 13, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Norma was born January 4, 1944 in Winfield, KS to James and Minnie (Jackson) May. She met her husband, Harry, in Iola, KS and after they were married in March of 1959, they moved to Kansas City, MO where they were blessed to have 4 children. Together they lived in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Iowa where they made many special friends. Norma worked for JC Penney in the office and as a Sales Associate until she retired. Norma's passion was always for her family. She loved spending time with family and friends. Norma enjoyed reading, playing cards, board games, word puzzles, golfing, and playing Mahjong. She is lovingly referred to as Mimi and was known for her smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Norma is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harry; her children, Terry (Gloria) Collins, Amanda (Bill) Switzer, Melissa (Greg) Wray and Rebecca (Ronald) Gray; grandchildren Adam (Ashley) Collins, Ryan (Jenni) Collins, Alex Ulfe, Cassie Ulfe, Brett Collins and Jonathon Gray; great grandchildren, Braiden Seuferer and Harrison Collins; siblings, Marti Reida, Judy Sloan, and Larry May; and many more beloved family. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Christina, and siblings, Bob, Betty, Beverly, Carol, David, Marion and Jimmy, and son in law, Bill.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm. A Celebration of Life will be the following day, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 am. Both Services will be held at McLaren's Funeral Chapel with an inurnment to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. For expressions of sympathy please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Collins family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019