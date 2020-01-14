|
Norma Hansen
Guthrie Center - Norma Jean Hansen, 91, daughter of Cecil & Grace (Gibbons) Kahler, was born June 26, 1928 in Granger, Iowa. She passed away peacefully Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Guthrie County Hospital, Guthrie Center, Iowa surrounded by her loving husband of 71 years and her 5 children.
She graduated from Granger High School in 1945. During high school, she was a part of a Dance Troupe that traveled to many venues throughout the Midwest. On December 28, 1948, she married Theodore K. Hansen at the parsonage in Granger. To this union five children were born. Ted was still going to Simpson College so they lived in Indianola until his graduation. They then moved to Granger and in the mid 1950's, they moved to Guthrie Center, where Ted built their family home and raised their children.
In earlier years, Norma worked at a bank in downtown Des Moines. While raising her children she was a bookkeeper for their business, Guthrie Center Plumbing and Heating, but her most cherished job was being a homemaker and mother.
She enjoyed playing bridge, watching sports, especially the Cubs and Hawkeyes, and watching her grandchildren's activities. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Susanna Circle, Women's Club, and Bridge Club.
Norma is survived by her husband, Ted Hansen of Guthrie Center; son, Gary Hansen of Iowa City; daughters, Kathy (Bill) Horner of Des Moines; Cindy (Don) Slaybaugh of Guthrie Center; Tami (Bill) McCool of Clive; and Sherry (Randy) Rhoades of Guthrie Center; Grandchildren, Kourtney (Jerome) McComb, Justin (Tabby) Slaybaugh, Amanda (Ryan) Steffensen, Nick (Beth) McCool, Mallory (Jesse) Cunningham, Zach (Whitney) McCool, Maleah McCool (Gunner Strauser), Chelsea (Billy) Baudler, Cerissa (Ben) Smith, and Keaton (Brey) Rhoades; 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-grandbabies arriving in 2020; nieces, Linda (Rod) Peel & Debbie McKinney and a host of other family & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, great-grandson Will Cunningham, sister Mildred McKinney, nephews Lyle & Larry McKinney.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Guthrie Center with graveside services held at 2:00 P.M. at the Lincoln Cemetery, Granger. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4-7 P.M. at the Twigg Funeral Home, Panora.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020