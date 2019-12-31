|
|
Norma Harding
Johnston - Norma Mae (Schultz) Harding, 83, passed away at home on December 29th, 2019 in the company of her loving family and friends.
She was born on her family farm on June 19, 1936 to William and Buelah Schultz of Cumming, Iowa. After attending the same one room school house as her father, she then attended and graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines in 1955. During this time in true rural Iowa fashion, she raised and showed Angus cattle in 4-H, worked at the local department store, helped neighbors with chores, as well as babysitting their children and of course working on the family farm.
After joining the Junior Farm-Bureau, she met Charles (Chuck) Harding Jr., who was also a hard working farmer and shared her love of dancing. They married March 24, 1957 and settled on Chuck's family dairy farm in Grimes Iowa. While helping in every facet of farming life, Norma also worked as a typist for an insurance company, worked at Pioneer Seed Corn seasonally, managed to raise three children and of course enjoyed any opportunity to dance with Chuck. A prolific gardener, immaculate house keeper and record keeper, she also was an accomplished cook who always found time for baking cookies, cake and candy that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren enjoyed.
A visitation will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Grimes, 410 SE 3rd St. at 11:00 AM. A service will follow at 12:00 PM.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Phylis (Harding) Jones of Roscoe, Illinois; son, Paul Harding of Johnston, Iowa; daughter, Evelyn (Harding) Nelson of Perry, Iowa; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister Colleen (Schultz) Torrey of Waukee, Iowa. Her memory will be cherished by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Chuck, as well as her parents William and Beulah Schultz.
Her family would like to send a special thank you to Home Care Special Assistance and to St. Croix Hospice for their dedicated attention and loving care to our mother in her final months.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020