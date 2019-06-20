|
Norma J. Frad
Urbandale - Norma J. Frad was born to Robert and Ellen Frad in 1928 in Dickens, Iowa. She passed away June 15, 2019 at Mill Pond Care Center. Committal service at 11:00 a.m. on June 22, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home. She graduated from Greenville Rossie High School. She had a career with AT&T for 35 years. She retired in Urbandale enjoying golf and her family. She is survived by 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 20 to June 21, 2019