Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Committal
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
4400 Merle Hay Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Frad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma J. Frad


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma J. Frad Obituary
Norma J. Frad

Urbandale - Norma J. Frad was born to Robert and Ellen Frad in 1928 in Dickens, Iowa. She passed away June 15, 2019 at Mill Pond Care Center. Committal service at 11:00 a.m. on June 22, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home. She graduated from Greenville Rossie High School. She had a career with AT&T for 35 years. She retired in Urbandale enjoying golf and her family. She is survived by 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now