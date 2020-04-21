|
|
Norma J. Knight
Des Moines -
Norma Jean Knight, 93, passed peacefully on April 19, 2020, from complications of the Coronavirus at Luther Park Trinity Center where she lived for six months. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Norma is survived by her husband of 70 years, Wayne; children Steven Knight (Cindy) and Carole McFadden; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers Robert Kramme (Ruth), Harold Kramme (Lara), Paul Kramme (Jan) and sister-in-law Marilyn Kramme.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Sofus Kramme and brothers Don and Richard Kramme.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Luther Memorial Church, 1201 Grandview, Des Moines, IA 50316.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020