Norma J. Warner
Norma J. Warner

Ankeny - Norma J. Warner of Ankeny, Iowa, went to heaven to be reunited with her husband, Dwight, on October 10, 2020. She is survived by her son Scott (Lisa) Warner; granddaughter, Heather (Nick) Anderson; and her sister, Patty (Art) Priebe. Services will be held at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens on Wednesday, October 14th at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Guests are invited to watch the live stream of her service beginning at 10 a.m. linked to her obituary on Hamilton's website at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
