Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Norma J. Wilson

Norma J. Wilson Obituary
Norma J. Wilson

Des Moines - Norma J. Wilson, 84, passed away March 5, 2020 at Mercy One West Des Moines.

The family will greet friends Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Norma will be laid to rest Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Quincy, Iowa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
