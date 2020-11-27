1/1
Norma Jane Harper
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jane Harper

Norwalk - Norma Jane died peacefully on Thursday morning, November 26, 2020 and she currently resided at Regency Assisted Living in Norwalk, IA.

Jane was born on March 23, 1929, to Joseph L and Mazie Spick in Wick, IA. She was adored by her children Tom, Greg, and Monica and lived a full and wonderful life.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, son Tom, and her 5 siblings. Surviving are her son, Greg Helms, daughter, Monica Post, and daughter-in-law, Nola Harper and; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved