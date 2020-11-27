Norma Jane HarperNorwalk - Norma Jane died peacefully on Thursday morning, November 26, 2020 and she currently resided at Regency Assisted Living in Norwalk, IA.Jane was born on March 23, 1929, to Joseph L and Mazie Spick in Wick, IA. She was adored by her children Tom, Greg, and Monica and lived a full and wonderful life.She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, son Tom, and her 5 siblings. Surviving are her son, Greg Helms, daughter, Monica Post, and daughter-in-law, Nola Harper and; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time.