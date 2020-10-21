Norma Jane Leenerts Baranosky
Norma Jane Leenerts Baranosky of Des Moines, Iowa (and Saint Louis, MO) passed peacefully in her St. Louis home on Sunday, October 18, 2020, just four months after proudly turning 100. She was so thrilled with the many beautiful cards and greetings she received from family, friends, and also many former students of East High School.
Born June 24, 1920, in Humphrey, Nebraska
Father: George H. Leenerts Mother: Eula Warner Leenerts. Stepmother: Esther Eisenmenger Leenerts
Education: St. Francis School in Humphrey, Nebraska, graduating from high school in 1937. She graduated from St. Vincent Charity Hospital School of Nursing, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1941, as a Registered Nurse and was licensed as a Registered Nurse in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.
Norma and Ernest Dominic Baranosky were married on March 4, 1943, in Humphrey, Nebraska. They were blessed with three children, Mary Jo (aka Mickey), James and Erna.
Widowed in October, 1946, she was also preceded in death by her Mother Eula in 1926, her Father George in 1964, her Stepmother Esther in 2000, Grandson Jake Baranosky, brother Gordon Leenerts and half brother, Thomas Leenerts and five half-sisters, Maryse Leenerts Van Ampting, Jackie Leenerts Locher, Mary Lou Leenerts Todaro, Betty Leenerts Raymond and Bonnie Leenerts Copeland.
Norma followed her nursing career in Humphrey, Nebraska until 1960 when she moved her family to Des Moines, Iowa where she was employed as a nurse by the Des Moines School District, where she retired in 1985. She and her three children spent over a decade of summers at the Boelter Camps in Annandale, Minnesota, where she served as the camp nurse ("Nursie") and her children enjoyed the benefits of being campers.
In 2015 Norma relocated to St. Louis, Missouri to spend more time with family members there.
In her retirement Norma was an accomplished watercolor artist and needle pointer, leaving her family with many artistic treasures and keepsakes. These talents continue to blossom in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed swimming with friends at the Des Moines YMCA and loved to travel, often visiting family and friends. Norma always enjoyed family gatherings and joining in the card games, she loved a good game of bridge and played weekly until the pandemic restricted socializing.
Survivors: Children: Mickey Knutson (Bill), Jim Baranosky, Erna Taylor Grandchildren: Philip Haller (Betsy), Robert Baranosky, Laura Haller Bontty (Brad), Jeff Baranosky (Jenny), Lyndsay Taylor Ronan (John), Nicholas Taylor (Sarah), Alex Baranosky (Alice). Great-Grandchildren: Mayce Baranosky Patterson (Shane), Frances Haller, Ethan Haller, Jackson Bontty, Austin Bontty, Humphrey Taylor, John Joseph Ronan V., Thomas Ronan, Ryleigh Taylor and Otto Baranosky. Half-Sister: Georgia Leenerts Hassebrook (Lee). Half Brothers: Robert Leenerts (Jan), Gerald Leenerts (Gretchen deceased). Many loving nieces and nephews.
Step grandchildren Erik Knutson and Lindsey Daugherty, step-great-grandchildren Ashley, Jordan, Carson, Madeline and Piper, and step great-great-grandchildren Lily Pearl and Harper Lee.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, post Covid-19, when it is safe to travel and congregate, hopefully in 2021. Her ashes will be buried in Humphrey next to her husband Ernie.
In lieu of flowers, Norma would have appreciated a donation to the American Red Cross or a charity of your choice
.