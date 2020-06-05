Norma Jean Couchman
Pleasant Hill, Iowa - Norma Jean Couchman, age 92 passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice House in Johnston, IA.
Norma was born April 4, 1928 the sixth child born to Ray Otis and Nellie Elvira (Roof) Couchman. Born and raised in rural Wayne County Iowa near Sewal.
She graduated from Sewal School in 1946 and attended Simpson College in Indianola. She taught in several Wayne County rural schools before moving to Des Moines and began working at Bridgestone-Firestone Plant in 1955. Being employed there for 30 years, retiring in 1985. She was an active member of Local 310 Retirees Club.
Norma was devoted to her family and will be missed by nephews and nieces Marion (Elaine) Brown, Tom (Wanda) Couchman, Sherry (Ken) Johnson, Jerry (Carla) Couchman, Judy Couchman, and sister-in-law Virginia Couchman
She is preceded in death by her father and mother and five siblings Mildred, Harold, Howard, Doyle and Kenneth; Nephew Jack Couchman; Nieces Shirley Couchman Honeywell and Barbara Couchman Mortensen; and special friend Belle Marchant.
As per Norma's wishes there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be at 3:00 pm Tuesday, June 9 at Shriver Cemetery, Seymour, IA.
In lieu of flowers, Norma's family encourages you to make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.