Norma Jean Hooper
Urbandale - Norma Jean Hooper (Mills) passed away February 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was ninety-years-young.
Norma was born in her home in Liberty Center, Iowa on April 10, 1929 to Hazel and Deyo Mills. At six weeks old, her family's home burned down. She attributed her survival to her older sister, Nana, who wheeled her out of the burning house in a baby buggy. Norma grew up in Liberty Center with her two older sisters, Virginia and Margaret Anna (Nana), and older brother, Don, until the eighth grade when her family moved to Indianola, Iowa. She graduated from Indianola High School and attended Simpson College where she was a piano performance major and won the Sweetheart of the Red and Gold. In high school, Norma was the star cheerleader and was bet a kiss by the star football player that he would score a touchdown at the next game. That football player was Leland Hooper. He scored several touchdowns winning that week's game, but won even bigger in life marrying Norma on July 1, 1947 in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Norma and Lee built a life together in Des Moines raising three boys and one girl. Norma worked full time as an accountant for Cataldo's Furniture until opening Action Warehouse with her husband in1978. Norma was an avid sports fan who loved watching her children and grandchildren play in various sports and activities and cheering on the Hawkeyes. She also had a passion for music, playing her piano and supporting her children as they embarked on their own musical endeavors with her sons opening a compact disc store and her daughter's career as a professional musician. Her legacy of musical talent and love of sports continues to live on in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all play and/or appreciate music and sports.
Norma will be remembered for her wit, sense of humor, and strong and generous heart. She was a model of how to care for others. There were no conditions, she offered acceptance and love, but she also did not hesitate to tell it to you straight either. We will miss the image of her sitting at the kitchen table working on crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper, and drinking coffee. We will miss her warm greetings and hugs. We will miss her laugh.
Norma is survived by her sons, Jon Hooper, David Hooper (Barb), Mike Hooper (Chris); spirit-daughter, Karen Woody (Steve); grandchildren, Donna Hooper Mendoza (J Guadalupe), Gina Turner (Josh), Jesse Hernandez (Bobbi), and Jolee Donnelly (Steven), Brianna Brewster (Adam); Casey Hooper (Alexandra), Justin Polson (Ashley), and Austin Polson; great-grandchildren, Erick, David, Karen, Layla, Maurice, Penelope, Leland, Carleigh, Claire, Nora, Neveah, William, Jack, and Billie, and one great-great-grandchild, Isabella. The family would also like to thank Home Instead for the care provided to Norma with special recognition to Amy and Julia who helped care for Norma like family. The family would also like to thank MercyOne Hospice for the wonderful care she received. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leland Hooper and daughter, Janey Hooper.
A celebration of her life will be held at Iles Funeral Homes Westover Chapel on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM. Prayers and reflection of Norma's life will be led by minister and niece Kay Hooper at 3:30.
Donations can be made to in honor of her son Jon. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020