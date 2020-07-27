1/1
Norma Jeanne Perry
Norma Jeanne Perry

Woodward - Norma Jeanne Perry, 89, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 5 pm - 8 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Burial will take place 11 am Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Liberty Cass Township Cemetery.

Norma was born November 23, 1930, in Woodward, IA, to Lloyd and Minnie (Waltz) Lincoln. She married Glenn Perry on September 27, 1952, in her parents home.

Norma worked in Vocational Rehab at the Woodward Resource Center for 32 years, retiring in 1988.

She was a member of the Woodward Legion Auxiliary. She was most well-known for her cooking, you never left her home hungry and always had multiple choices to pick from. All guests in her home were treated with kindness and hospitality. Norma, enjoyed reading, needlework, antiques, camping, gardening, and canning. She also liked making ceramics, fishing, and traveling. Her favorite, outside of cooking, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her family always came first, she will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

Norma is survived by her sons, Robert Lee (Sheryl) Perry of Des Moines, IA, William "Bill" Glenn (Kathy) Perry of Ottumwa, IA; daughter, Jill Linn (Bob) Peck of Woodward, IA; grandchildren, Steve (Amy) Perry of Des Moines, IA, Amanda (Jon) Brown of Newhall, IA, Scott (Stephanie) Perry of Ottumwa, IA, Andy (Sara) Perry of Crystal Lake, IL, Dusty (Michelle) Hurst of Fayetteville, AR, Darcie (Beau) Sprouse of Ankeny, IA, Autumn (Tyler) Smith of Slater, IA, Sandy (Sam) Barr of Ankeny, IA; and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; great grandchildren, Chandler and Paisley; parents; siblings, Herman Lincoln, Margaret Noland, Lloyd "Buster" Lincoln, Jr., Charles Lincoln.

Contributions may be made to the family for a future memorial. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
