Norma L. Bakros
Norma L. Bakros

Des Moines - Norma L. Bakros, 86, died Nov. 25, 2020. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 PM, Friday, Dec. 4, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon. Funeral services will be limited to family and will be livestreamed from Capitol Hill Lutheran Church at 10:00 AM, Saturday, Dec. 5, on the Hamilton's Funeral Home website. Burial at Glendale Cemetery will follow.

Norma was born in Stanhope, IA, on July 28, 1934, to Julian A. and Myrtle M. (Phillops) Hove. She attended one-room country schoolhouse Clear Lake #7 and graduated from East High School, Des Moines, in 1952.

Following graduation, Norma worked as a legal secretary at Holliday & Myers. For more than 20 years she worked in the Iowa House of Representatives as secretary to Keith Dunton, Ray Lageschulte, and Chuck Gipp, retiring in 2000.

Norma and Eugene M. Bakros were married on Nov. 21, 1959. Together, they visited the 48 contiguous states and Greece, and attended many Elder Hostels where they studied genealogy and went hot air ballooning and sailing and flew in a glider plane.

Norma was a longtime member of Capitol Hill Lutheran Church and was active with choir, handbell choir, Fellowship Committee, archives, Esther Circle, quilters, book club, pizza lovers, and Lunch Bunch. Proudly 100% Norwegian, she was a member of Daughters of Norway, co-chairing the bake sale at the annual Taste of Norway, and Sons of Norway.

She was an accomplished cook, always trying new recipes at Sunday family dinners and sharing her talents with her church. Her cookbook of favorite recipes is treasured by her family.

Norma is survived by two children, Lee Ann and Peter; Peter's wife, Beth; and three grandchildren, Isabel (fiancé James Aglikin), Niko, and Victoria.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Capitol Hill Lutheran Church or The Des Moines Playhouse.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
