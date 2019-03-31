Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Ankeny, IA
Lancaster CO., PA - Norma L. Selland Derby (95) of Willow Valley Retirement Center, Lancaster Co., Pennsylvania and formerly of Ankeny, Iowa died on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Carlton Selland, in 2003; her husband, Carl Derby, Jr in 2016, two sisters, a grandson, two granddaughters, and a daughter-in-law.

Surviving her are her children, Christy Wilkins of Des Moines, Iowa; Terry Selland of Loveland, Colorado; Jayme Rothweiler (Rev. Don) of Ankeny, Iowa, two grandchildren, two great grandsons, two brothers and a sister.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ankeny, Iowa at 10:30am on Saturday, April 6.

Memorial contributions may be made to the English as a Second Language fund at Des Moines Area Community College Foundation (2006 S Ankeny Blvd, Bldg. 22, Ankeny, IA 50023 or by calling 515-964-6229).

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019
