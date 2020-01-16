|
Norma L. Sinn
Indianola - Celebration of Life services for Norma L. Sinn, 91, who passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Indianola, IA will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Martensdale. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery, Churchville.
Norma is survived by her children, Kathy (Michael) Boyle, Rick (Terri) Sinn, Jane (John) Gabriel, John Sinn, and Butch Stills; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo "Lefty" Sinn; and daughter, Rebecca Stills.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 20 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, where family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Suncrest Hospice or the Rebecca Stills DMU Scholarship Fund, in Norma's name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, 2020