Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Hope United Methodist Church
4525 Beaver Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Norma L. VandenBerg


Norma L. VandenBerg Obituary
Norma L. VandenBerg

Des Moines - Norma L. VandenBerg, age 79, born on March 20, 1939, on a farm near Lovilia, Iowa, passed away on March 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital - Johnston. A memorial visitation will be held at 1:00 P.M, Friday, March 8, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 4525 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, IA. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will follow at McDivitt Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Norma's name may be directed to New Hope United Methodist Church, 4525 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50310, the Animal Rescue League, 5452 N.E. 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313, and /or Mercy Hospice - Johnston, 5820 Winwood Drive, Johnson, IA 50131.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 6, 2019
