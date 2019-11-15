|
Norma Lang
Grinnell - Norma Lang, 93, of Grinnell died on November 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 19th, at the Grinnell Christian Church with Rev. Scott Surovec, Grinnell Christian Church and Rev. John Epperson, Grinnell Regional Hospice, officiating. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 Monday evening.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Grinnell Christian Church or to a donation of your choice in Norma's memory.
Norma was born on July 6, 1926, in Buena Vista County, near Albert City, Iowa, the daughter of Albert Len and Mae Byam Davis. Her family moved to Storm Lake in 1931 where she grew up and was a 1944 graduate of Storm Lake High School. Following high school, she attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.
On February 11, 1945, she was united in marriage with James Brownlie Lang, from Grinnell, at the Madison Church of Christ, rural Brooklyn. The couple lived in the Grinnell area where James operated Chief Alfa, Inc. and they raised six kids.
Norma held a strong faith and love for God and followed the beliefs of Jesus; you could find her Bible and devotional readings opened in her home. She was a charter member and very active with the Grinnell Christian Church. She loved the church! She was also a member of the Drummond Club. Norma held a big passion for art; she was a gifted and prolific artist and was always willing to learn something new. She especially enjoyed painting and making homemade greeting cards. She enjoyed her flower garden, arranging flowers, and having fresh flowers arranged in her home. Her home was considered a "home away from home" for many people, including Grinnell College International students, missionaries, and family members. She was generous with her time and loved people. She loved traveling, including international travel, and was thankful for the opportunity to do so. Most importantly, was her love for her family whom she was very proud of; she lead by faith, promise, and encouragement. Norma was a blessing!
Survivors include her children, Steven (Charlotte) Lang of Kirksville, Missouri, Ray (Phyllis) Lang of Grinnell, Janna (Marvin) Stoker of Grinnell, Jerry (Lorna) Lang of Grinnell, Debbie (Kurtis) Younkin of Ames and Paul (Cathi) Lang of Grinnell; one sister, Betty Miller of Sun City West, Arizona; 24 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James in 2009; and her brother, Ancil Davis.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019