Norma Mae Lister
Ankeny - Norma Mae Lister, 77, passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Services will be held 1 pm Monday, December 23, 2019, at Community Baptist Church at 4703 NE 47th Street, Ankeny, IA, 50021 (at the corner of Hwy 69 and NE 47th Street). Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Madrid, Iowa.
Norma was born August 16, 1942, in Des Moines, IA, to Nathaniel and Myrtle (Bowman) McKinney. She married LaVerne Lister on April 7, 1961, in Polk City, IA.
Norma loved her church and was active in its ministries. She liked to play computer games like free cell and solitaire. She also enjoyed playing sudoku and reading novels. Norma's greatest passion was taking care of her husband and family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren always brought a smile to her face.
Norma is survived by her husband, LaVerne Lister; son, Doug (Cyndi) Lister of Ankeny, IA; daughters, Laura Nadler of Madrid, IA, Teri (Curtis) McNeley of Granger, IA; 4 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 4 step great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; son in law Bob Nadler.
The family will receive friends from 3 - 5 pm Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Community Baptist Church in Ankeny. Contributions may be made to the family for a future memorial. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019