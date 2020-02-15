Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
New Hope Assembly of God Church
4425 70th St
Urbandale, IA
Norma Neola Harger Obituary
Ankeny - God answered Mom's last prayer when He took her home on February 14, 2020. As her citizenship is now in heaven with her heavenly Father, the celebration of Mom's homecoming will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at New Hope Assembly of God Church, 4425 70th St. in Urbandale, IA. Family will greet friends following the service.

Mom loved her Lord and was active in the church. How appropriate God took her home on Valentine's Day to be reunited with her husband of 51 years, her parents, her sisters, brother, and friends who have preceded her.

Mom's professional career began as a cake decorator and teacher. Later, she and Dad owned and operated Harger's Sundries Store in Dallas Center, followed by employment with American Family, and finally working as a secretary at Olivett Baptist. Her hobbies included genealogy, painting, reading, sewing, and playing hymns on her organ.

She is survived by her children, Bruce (Peggy) Harger, Marvin (Dodie) Harger, Irene (Bernie) Montgomery and Howard (Judy) Harger. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Sue Harger; and son-in-law, Bernie Montgomery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
