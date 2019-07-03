|
|
Norma Sass
Gladbrook - Norma J. Sass, 92, of Gladbrook, IA, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, IA. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at the church. Inunrment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Peace United Church of Christ or Cedar Valley Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gladbrook Chapel of Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Norma is survived by her children: Jack (Jane) Sass, Linda (Bill) Schneider, Barb Marchant, all of Gladbrook; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, a sister, Beverly Becker of Gilbertville, IA, a sister-in-law, Evelyn Ehlers of Cedar Falls, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2001, two grandsons; John Marchant in 2002, Eric Pierce in 2008, four brothers, and one sister.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 3, 2019