Norma "Jean" Shanks
Ankeny - Jean Shanks, Ankeny, Iowa - formerly of Chariton, Iowa. Graveside service will be held at Chariton Cemetery with burial to follow on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Jean is survived by her husband Ralph Shanks, children Tonya Krohn (Fred) and Mark Shanks, granddaughters Erin Scanlan (Chuck) and Kate Shanks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Animal Rescue League of Des Moines, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 11, 2019