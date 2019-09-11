Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
Chariton Cemetery
Norma "Jean" Shanks


1933 - 2019
Norma "Jean" Shanks Obituary
Norma "Jean" Shanks

Ankeny - Jean Shanks, Ankeny, Iowa - formerly of Chariton, Iowa. Graveside service will be held at Chariton Cemetery with burial to follow on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Jean is survived by her husband Ralph Shanks, children Tonya Krohn (Fred) and Mark Shanks, granddaughters Erin Scanlan (Chuck) and Kate Shanks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the Animal Rescue League of Des Moines, Iowa.

Online condolences may be left at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 11, 2019
