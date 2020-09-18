Norma Susanna Keller Funk
Dallas Center - Norma Susanna Keller Funk, 96, died September 18, 2020. Norma was born October 4, 1923, near Dallas Center, Iowa, the first daughter of William and Mary Keller. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday September 21, at Dunkard Brethren Church near Dallas Center. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery in Dallas Center.
Norma graduated from Dallas Center High School, valedictorian of the class of 1941. She completed teacher training at Cedar Falls, Iowa and taught grade one through eight at Maple Ridge Country School. During her teaching years, Norma corresponded with a young man from Pennsylvania, Stanley Funk.
Norma and Stanley were married December 22, 1945 and set up housekeeping in Dallas County. Between the years of 1946 and 1964, nine children were born: Mary Sue, Rebecca, Wayne, Philip, Kevin, Janet, Laura, Eva and Benjamin. Norma enjoyed homemaking, providing a homey atmosphere and cooking many meals for her husband and children. Norma and Stanley also opened their home to numerous people in need of lodging. If there was an extra bed in the house, there was always room at Norma's table.
Norma was a faithful member of the Old Order River Brethren Church, joyfully attending every service as long as she was able. She boldly testified of God's faithfulness and praised Him daily.
Norma was a writer and sent many encouraging letters to family and friends. With her children living in various states, she kept them connected with a weekly family letter, reporting on events from each family. She was also a Budget scribe for many years.
Norma was a woman of prayer, praying for family members, her beloved church, world events and the farmers in the field. The grandchildren cherish the memory of hearing Grandma pray for them by name at Christmas time. She would often end her prayer with, "May we all meet in heaven without the loss of one."
Norma is survived by her daughters, Mary Sue Moss, Laura Hawbaker and husband Nelson, Eva Keller and husband Daniel all of Dallas Center, Janet Dietz and husband John of York, Pennsylvania, sons Philip and wife Nancy, Kevin and wife Becky, Benjamin and wife Deb all of Dallas Center, Wayne and wife Othelia of Oberlin, Kansas and son-in-law Wayne Miller of Quinter, Kansas. She is also survived by forty-four grandchildren, eighty-nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Maxine Eby and Mary Lou Meyers, daughter Rebecca, son-in-law Jerry Moss, grandchildren Nathan Funk, Ethan Moss, Dora Funk, great grandchildren Emma Funk and Mace Byers.
The family will receive friends from 4 - 8 p.m. Sunday at Dunkard Brethren Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Old Order River Brethren Church. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.