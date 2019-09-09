|
|
Norma Toigo
Des Moines - A Funeral Service for Norma Toigo, age 92 of Des Moines, will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home, in Knoxville, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Valley View Village Staff Appreciation Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include her husband,John of Des Moines; daughters, Diane (Lee) Doidge and Cindy (John) McLeran both of Waukee; grandchildren: Rod Gill, Angela (Jennifer) Ward-McLeran and John "J.R." McLeran (Jen); great-grandchildren: Chase Gill, Ashlee Gill, John McLeran IV, Ben Ward-McLeran, Lennon Ward McLeran and Jaley McLeran and many other family members and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 9, 2019