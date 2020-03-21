|
Normadine "Normie" Manning
Granger - Normadine Ardyce Manning, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Private family services will be held at Assumption Catholic Church, Granger, with burial to follow at Beaver Catholic Cemetery near Granger. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Normie was born September 24, 1927, in Woodward, Iowa, to Mathias and Susie H. (Gill) Biggs. She married John "Jack" Manning on May 4, 1946, at Assumption Catholic Church in Granger. They made their home in rural Granger where they raised their 11 children.
Normie was a teacher's aide and bus driver for Woodward-Granger Public Schools for over 20 years, and then was secretary and bookkeeper at Manning Ag Service for many years. Normie was a member of the same bridge club for over 70 years.
Normie is survived by her children, daughter-in-law, Donna Manning of Clive, Matt (Sharon) Manning of Clive, Jackie Manning and Bob (Linda) Manning, both of Granger, IA, Jan (Rick) Bice, Frank (Ann Stines) Manning, and Barbie (Donny) Harney all of Woodward and Mary (Jim) Cicciarelli of LaQuinta, CA, sister, Corrienne Greif of Granger, IA; 20 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her children, Michael, Susan, Marty, and Joe Manning; two great-granddaughters, Madilynn and Mae; and her siblings, Nixola Biggs, Nick Biggs, and Nadine Huston.
Contributions may be made to the Woodward-Granger School District for student meal assistance. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020