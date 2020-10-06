Norman "Guy" Blair
Waukee - Norman Guy Blair, 83, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at home. Memorial graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, at Waukee Cemetery. Feel free to bring a lawn chair. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10:45 a.m. Friday and scroll to the bottom of Guy's obituary to join in the service.
Guy was born January 3, 1937, in New Virginia, IA, to Robert and Bessie (Hatcher) Blair. He married Janice Ford on August 28, 1955, in Osceola, IA, and they made their home in Waukee where they raised their two children. Guy started his career as a mechanic at Waukee Motors before going to work at Iowa Jeep. He later owned a Phillips 66 station at 2400 Forest in Des Moines. Eventually he started Guy's Auto Service in Waukee, which he ran until 1978 when he started custom farming. In retirement Guy was known for his customized, stainless steel grills and holding court in his man cave.
Guy was a long time resident of Waukee and was an active member of the community. He served on the Waukee Fire Department for over 25 years and was a member of the Lion's Club, Jaycees, the Masonic Lodge, and the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine. Guy and Jan enjoyed many summers at their lake home in Clear Lake with family and friends, dancing, motorcycle trips, and bowling. He was very active in his children's and grandchildren's lives, whether attending their sporting events or teaching them how to drive.
Guy is survived by his wife, Janice, his children, Kevin Blair of Panora and Shelly (Eric) Newland of Waukee; his grandchildren, Chelsea Pederson and Cole (Samantha) Pederson; and his great-granddaughter, Presley Pederson. He was preceded in death by parents, his infant daughter, Susan, and his sister, Carol Jean Martin.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday at Iles Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
