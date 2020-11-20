Norman D. Gustafson
Pleasant Hill - Norm passed away on November 18, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice. He was born June 4th 1940 in Storm Lake, Iowa to John and Evelyn Gustafson of Albert City, Iowa. Norm was most proud of his Swedish heritage as his father was an immigrant of Sweden. He loved pickled herring, potato sausage, and Ostakaka. He spent most of his career in the financial and real estate fields. After Norm retired from GMAC Mortgage, he worked at Hamilton's Funeral Home for fifteen years, as a Family Service Assistant and recently as a Greeter.
When Norm wasn't puttering around in his garage, he was forever tending to his pristine, dandelion-free yard and taking care of all of the flowers. Right up until the time of his death, you could often find Norm outside painstakingly mowing his lawn to his exact specifications with his trusty Toro lawnmower.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years Janet (McCoy), sister Karen Hartman (Bob) of Springfield, MO, children Brad Gustafson of Fonda, IA and Annette Howard (Eric) of Fort Dodge, IA, stepchildren Becky Clark (Doug) of Bloomington, MN and Amy Forbes of Altoona, IA, grandchildren Eriana Howard, Riley Bacon (Holly), Connor Bacon, Lexi Clark and Carter Clark, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Richard and Carroll.
As per his wishes, he was cremated and his remains will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Oakwood United Methodist Church, 400 NE 56th Street, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327.
A private service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Oakwood United Methodist Church with a livestream viewing option available through Norm's obituary listing on Hamilton's website at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
