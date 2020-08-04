1/1
Norman "Skip" Johnson
Norman "Skip" Johnson

Des Moines - Norman "Skip" Eugene Johnson, 90, of Des Moines formerly of Altoona, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Norman was born April 2, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, son of Norman Emil and Edith Jeanette (Sundberg) Johnson. Norman made his home in Des Moines and Altoona all his life where he worked as a District Sales Representative for Ford Motor Company for 24 years, retiring in 1985.

Norman served in the National Guard where he obtained the rank of Specialist 1st Class. He was very active at Capitol Hill Lutheran Church; He was a past Master at King David Masonic Lodge; a past member of Home Lodge, Auburn Masonic Lodge, and also involved in DM Chapter 89 Eastern Star and the Altoona Chapter of Eastern Star. Norm enjoyed his many trips fishing in Canada, hunting and was an avid Wally Byam Club (Airstream Trailer) traveler.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Patricia Ann and a nephew Gregg H. Johnson.

He is survived by a niece Janice Johnson of Hartland, MI, and a nephew Randy Johnson of Indian River, MI. He is also survived by his great-nephews Ryan, Dylan, Jack and Landon , great-niece Julie and his brother-in-law Harold Johnson of Bradenton, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Iles-Grandview Chapel in Des Moines followed by Masonic Rites. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. He will be laid to rest at the Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
