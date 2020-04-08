|
|
Norman Kamm
Des Moines - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Father and Grandfather, Norman J. Kamm, on March 31st, 2020 at the age of 74.
Norman was born, September 18, 1945. He lived in Des Moines, and was a Carpenter that built houses all across the Metro for 44 years.
He was passionate about his Community. He volunteered for the Grays Wood Neighborhood Association, Four Mile Community Center, and his Church, Unity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Norman loved grilling for family gatherings. He loved telling jokes, listening to his Oldie's Music Station, his many Spuds dogs, and his Corvette.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Graciela Rodriguez; his sons Steve (Susie) Kamm and Jeff (Cindy) Kamm; 3 stepsons Steven, David (Carolyn), and Paul Hicks; grandchildren Ryan (Amanda), Mollie (Ismael), Amanda Kamm, Eric Hicks, and 14 other grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers Mark, Warren, and Carl; sisters Gladys Hartmann, Fran Hooper, and Doris Christianson.
Norman was preceded in death was his wife, Lois Kamm; parents, Julius and Minnie Kamm; 7 brothers and sisters: Donald, Oliver, Ernie, Robert, Bertha, Esther, and Linda.
Due to the current circumstances, we would like to host a Celebration of Life in Norman's honor on September 19th 2020. Details to come later.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020