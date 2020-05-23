|
Norman L. Battles
Johnston - Norman, 81, passed away on May 22, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. His family is holding a private graveside service.
Norman Battles was born on June 11, 1938 in Collins, Iowa to Joshua Leroy and Leona (Vasey) Battles. Following high school, he attended and graduated from Simpson College. Norman spent his career in sales, and retired from Nabisco.
Norman enjoyed traveling over the years. They took 18 trips to Hawaii, several trips to Palm Springs and most recently returned from there.
Norman is lovingly remembered by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Susan (Rodney) Krutsinger; son, Michael (Misti) Battles; grandchildren: Jessica (Steven) Wright, Tyler, Joshua, and Nicholas Battles; two great-grandchildren, Serenity and Kynslee; brother, Lawrence Battles; and sister, Sherri Beaty. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Karen Battles.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in Des Moines Register from May 23 to May 25, 2020