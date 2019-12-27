|
|
Norman Lee Den Hartog
Ames - Norman Lee Hartog died on December 26, 2019. The visitation will be from 4-6:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan 2, 2020 at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan 3, 2020 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1416 20th Street, Ames, Iowa. The burial will be held at Storm Lake Municipal Cemetery, Storm Lake, Iowa at 3:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019