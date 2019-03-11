Norman Rouse



Urbandale - Norman Claude Rouse, age 83 of Urbandale, passed away on Friday, March 9, 2019 surrounded by loving family.



He is survived by his wife Janice Rouse, sister, Norma Tomey; children: Julie Bergbreiter and Karen (Rick) Swalwell, stepchildren: Angela (Gerry) Krupp and Tony Gaio; grandchildren: Joshua and Katharine Bergbreiter, Nathan and Natalie Krupp and Noah Akers. He was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Clio (Pickett) Rouse; sisters: Pauline O'Neil Lorene Grelk, Genevieve White and Geneva Bogart; son, Norman (Curt) Rouse and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Akers.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church, 4600 Meredith Dr. Des Moines, IA 50310.



Born March 14, 1935 in West Point, Norm grew up in Ft. Madison. He attended Parsons College. He served in the Korean War in the Army on a mission attached to the Air Force.



Norm started his career on the Santa Fe Railroad as a fireman. He then worked at Montgomery Wards as an Operations Manager for 10 years and at Beckmann Brothers for 15 years. As a partner at the manufacturers rep firm PRI, Norm worked 17 years until his retirement in 2005.



A lover of sports, Norm played basketball and performed gymnastics in high school. He also enjoyed biking, golf, ballroom dancing and teaching his grandchildren to juggle. He loved getting together with his lifelong friends for special occasions. Norm was an avid reader, keeping up on current events.



All who met Norm found a warm smile and a handshake or a hug. He always had a story or joke and was happy to see you. Norm was a patient, kind and truly loving husband, father, grandfather and a loyal friend to many.



Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.