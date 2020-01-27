|
Norman Roy Franceschine
Des Moines - Norman Roy Franceschine, 84, passed away on January 23, 2020, at his home in Indianola, Iowa. Norman was born October 19, 1935, in Des Moines to Roy and Lola Franceschine. He married Francine Weiland on March 16, 1957.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Francine; children, Cindy (Dean) Ball, Scott (Linda) Franceschine and Tony Franceschine; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Raitt and Nehemiah Franceschine; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Danielle, Sean, Nicholas and Taylor; great-great-granddaughter, Harper; and beloved dog, Jersey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with a committal service following at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020