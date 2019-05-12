|
Norman Smith
St. Charles - Norman Dean Smith, son of Earl Russell Smith Sr. and Ethel Mae (Carter) Smith was born May 29, 1927 at the family home on the farm near St. Charles, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa at 91 years of age.
Dean lived all his life in the St. Charles Area. He attended St. Charles School where he played basketball. He has lived on the century family farm all of his life.
Dean worked as a farmer and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Dean loved working on the farm and raising his cattle. He enjoyed his grandkids and great grandkids and attended all their functions he could. Dean enjoyed dancing and never knew a stranger.
Those relatives who preceded Dean in death were his parents, Earl Sr. and Ethel Smith and brother Earl R. Smith Jr. who was killed in World War II.
Norman leaves to cherish his memory; daughter, Dixie Daniels of Indianola, IA, daughter, Debbie Smith of Norwalk, IA, daughter, Diana (Jim) Bowlin of New Virginia, IA, son, Donald (Carla) Smith of Waukee, IA, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, as well as other relatives and many friends.
Celebration of Life will be at the St. Charles Lions Hall on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1-3 PM, address is 113 N. Lumber Street in St. Charles, Iowa.
Interment of his cremains will be in the St. Charles Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019