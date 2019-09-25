|
Norman W. Griese, Jr.
West Des Moines - Norman W. Griese, Jr., 74, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. Norm was born November 16, 1944 in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Norman, Sr and Phyllis Griese. He graduated from Naperville High School in 1962. He completed his undergraduate degree from Aurora University in 1967 while working full-time at the Caterpillar plant. He completed his MBA Degree from Northern Illinois in 1970.
In 1970, Norm began a 32-year career in management with the United States Postal Service. His early career included stints in Chicago, Detroit, Louisville, and back to Chicago. He made his final move in 1980 to West Des Moines, IA as manager of the United States Postal Service Urbandale Bulk Mail Center. He was subsequently named Postmaster of Des Moines. He retired as Postmaster of Des Moines in 2002.
Post retirement he spent 15+ years as a starter at Glen Oaks Country Club where everyone knew his name. He also had a love for reading and volunteered many hours at the West Des Moines Library.
In 1968, Norm married Cynthia Wheatley. In November of last year they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren's activities (track, volleyball, ballet, cheerleading, and golf) in West Des Moines.
Norm and Cindy had a true love of traveling. They visited all 50 states and took worldwide trips too numerous to count. Norm also planned special annual trips to include his mother - both international and domestic. Trips also included annual Father-Son golf trips that included Bandon Dunes, Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, Whistling Straits, and Myrtle Beach. Annual holiday trips to see their daughter were always a highlight.
Norm was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Woodward and his father, Norman Sr.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia; his son, Scott (Carol) and their daughters, Taylor and Morgan; his daughter, Kristin (Neil Niskanen); his sisters, Deb Carlen and Sandy Moutrey; and brother Gary Woodward.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from noon until 3:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or Iowa Public Television.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019