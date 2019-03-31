|
Norman Wadle
Milo - Norman Wadle, 80, of Milo, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Veterans Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 12:30pm on Wednesday April 3, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, Knoxville, Iowa or Milo Community Center, Milo Iowa. For condolences please visit: www.iowafuneralplanning.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019