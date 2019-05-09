|
|
Norris "John" Boehm
Ankeny - Norris "John" Boehm, 69, Ankeny, died at 11:30am Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from complications resulting post stem cell transplant intended to cure his multi-year diagnosis of MDS.
John was born March 7, 1950, in Oskaloosa, Iowa and grew up in Sigourney, Iowa. His storied career included time as a public servant and a lecturer of English at Iowa State University for nearly 20 years. He was a fisherman, hunter, hiker, and an avid lover of the land.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Rae; son, Blair Norris (Megan) Boehm; daughter, Ana Rae (Kenneth) DauSchmidt; grandchildren, Greta Ruth and Hazel Louise Boehm; as well as numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold "Skip" and Lena Boehm; and nephew, Jesse Boehm.
Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11am at Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 206 SW Walnut Street, Ankeny, Iowa.
The family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 206 SW Walnut Street, Ankeny, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John may be made to Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation via their website at www.inhf.org
Published in Des Moines Register on May 9, 2019