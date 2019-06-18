|
|
Nycole Michele Henson
Nevada - Nycole Michele Henson, 27, of Nevada, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Nycole was born September 26, 1991, in Des Moines the daughter of Anthony and Robyn (Spanier) Cornell. She earned her GED through Job Corps and attended DMACC and was working for Story County Medical Center in Nevada. On October 25, 2014, Nycole was united in marriage to Joseph Lee Henson in Nevada. She enjoyed playing video games and animals, especially horses.
Nycole is survived by her husband, Joe; her parents, Tony (Robyn) Cornell; her sister, Danyele (Terrance) Henson; her brothers: Bryce Cornell (Leigha), Cody Henson (Brittany) and Shaun (Misty) Mcloud; her father-in-law, Terry (Deanna) Henson; her niece Hayden; her nephew, Ryder; her paternal grandma, Patty Cornell; her maternal grandparents, Linda (Eckhard) Strempel and Terry (Deb) Spainer; and her fur babies, dogs: Yuma, Moxxi and Roxxi, cats: Chugga and Polly and horses: Willow Rose and Jack. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Linda Isebell; her paternal grandpa, Earl Cornell and her beloved foofy dog, Tank.
Nycole has been cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Story County Animal Shelter in memory of Nycole.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 18, 2019