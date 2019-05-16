|
Nydia H Claussen
Ankeny - Nydia H Claussen, 89, of Ankeny, IA passed away on May 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Nydia was born to Cristobal and Barbara, in Colombia, South America.
Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church Chapel (510 E 1st Street, Ankeny) with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., followed by a dedicated funeral service from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M., on Friday, May 17, 2019. Burial will take place in Sedona, AZ this summer.
Nydia graduated from high school and business school in her country and attended college. Her family founded the first photography studio in her home town: she excelled in photography and artistic endeavors. Nydia was a published poet and writer, spending time in Spain after winning a national contest. She continued to pursue these heartfelt interests throughout her life.
Nydia was proud to be an American citizen. She was a homemaker, business woman, artist and grandma. In later years, she loved traveling with her husband, Al, to her homes in Sedona, Laughlin and Ankeny. Nydia will be dearly missed.
Nydia is survived by her loving husband, Albert J Claussen; and, children, John (Elizabeth) and Barbara (Alexander), and, granddaughter, Sarah.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions may be directed to or the in loving memory of Nydia.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 16, 2019