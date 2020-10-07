Oburn HerrickJohnston - Oburn Earl Herrick "Obie," 91, passed peacefully to our father on October 5, 2020 and was reunited with his bride, Marilyn. Obie was born in Exira, Iowa on November 6, 1928 to E.C. and Nellie Herrick.Obie had a love for teaching others and protecting them through his passion of firefighting. He obtained a master's degree from Drake University and started his teaching career at Johnston High School for 39 years. His other passion was that of a volunteer fireman in Johnston for 41 years. During his life he helped raise four children: Kathy, Linda, Jim and Jeff as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had many great accomplishments, one being the last founding member of Glen Echo Christian Church, where he continued his love of teaching, singing and dedication to the community.Obie never met a stranger, nor did he ever lose the drive to helping those in need, so God called him home to help protect those in need. Because of Obie's passion for teaching and protection we ask those that those who attend the visitation and funeral if you would please wear a mask and follow the 6 foot distancing guidelines.Visitation will be Thursday October 8th from 6-8 p.m. at Merle Hay Funeral Home 4400 Merle Hay road Des Moines, Iowa 50310. His funeral will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 9th at Merle Hay Funeral Home. Here are the links to online viewing for Obie's services.Visitation live stream 6 to 8pm on Thursday:Funeral Service live stream 2:30pm on Friday:Gravesite Service following the funeral:The family asks that any donations be made to the Johnston Fire Department.