Olive Louise (Danley) Phillips
Olive Louise (Danley) Phillips

Des Moines - Louise Phillips passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow immediately at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.

Louise was very proud of her East Side Roots. She wanted it to be known she was born, raised, and died an East Sider.

Louise is survived by her children Greg (Marci) Phillips of Cashmere, WA, Edward (Tamela) Phillips of Grimes, Iowa, Jeff "Moe" (Joanie) Phillips, of Norwalk, Iowa, and Michele (Tony) Quijano of Des Moines.; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Jeri Phillips, Mother and Father George and Olive Danley, Brother Eugene Danley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Louise's name to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or Taylor House UnityPoint Home Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.

The family would like to send a special Thank You to the Home Hospice Team of Doctors, Nurses and Nurses Aides for the outstanding care and compassion you all showed toward our mother and to us. A full obituary may be found at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
