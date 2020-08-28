Olive "Kay" Rogers
Olive Kathryn "Kay" Rogers, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, Ia. and St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away at the age of 95 on August 21, 2020, at Deerfield Retirement Community in Urbandale, Ia.
Kay was born in rural Mt. Pleasant, Ia., on February 23, 1925, the second of four children born to Bernard "Max" and Anna Wilson Bates. She married her Mt. Pleasant High School sweetheart, Warren Kendig "Ken" Rogers, Jr., in Reno, Nev. in August 1943, just days before he shipped out with the Navy to the South Pacific for 2-1/2 years.
After earning an engineering degree from the University of Iowa, Ken joined Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria, Ill. The young couple, now parents of three active boys, spent several years in the 1950s living in Beirut, Lebanon, where Ken represented Caterpillar in the Middle East, and in the Iraqi desert near Baghdad, where Ken supervised irrigation projects for a British firm.
Kay chronicled their experiences as an American family living in the Iraqi desert in a book published in 2004, "In Another Time."
After the family returned to Mt. Pleasant, Kay became active in community affairs. She assisted with the Mt. Pleasant News, then owned by the Rogers Family, and eventually became a co-owner of the paper. In 1962, she began writing a weekly column, "Down Our Country Lane," which continued for the next 15 years.
A member of the Founders Chapter, National T.T.T. Society since April 1943, Kay was elected to the executive board in 1973, and served as national president from 1977 to 1979. For several years, she was editor of T.T.T.'s national publication.
Kay also joined P.E.O., the Mt. Pleasant Women's Club, Mentor Club, and Entre Nous. She served on the board of the Mt. Pleasant Community Chest for 10 years, was treasurer of the Henry County Tuberculosis Association, and served as co-chair of the Henry County Republican Party from 1962 to 1970.
Ken bought farmland in the Mt. Pleasant area, and in 1963 the couple built their dream home, "Fairlane," on one of the farms. Ken continued to travel overseas on business, and Kay often joined him. They continued their world travels after Ken's retirement, and especially enjoyed going on cruises. Kay also enjoyed reading, writing, golfing, gardening, and good times spent with family and friends. She loved animals, especially their miniature Schnauzers.
Kay was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, and later Pasadena Community Church in St. Petersburg, Fla. Always a lover of warm weather and sunshine, Kay spent several winters in St. Petersburg before she and Ken purchased a second home in "St. Pete." Eventually, they gave up their Iowa residency and became full-time Floridians. In 2012, health concerns precipitated their move back to Iowa, to live near family.
Survivors include two sons, David (Patty) Rogers of Ankeny, Ia. and Daniel (Carolyn) Rogers of Dallas Center, Ia.; a daughter-in-law, Joann Rogers of Omaha, Neb.; a brother, Donald Bates of Beaumont Tex.; a sister, Judith Hueholt of Wayland, Ia.; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Ken; her son, John; and her older brother, Robert Bates.
A brief graveside service is planned for 12 noon on Saturday, September 26, at Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. This will be followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. in the conference room at Quality Inn and Suites in Mt. Pleasant, and a time of fellowship. (Please observe any COVID-19 restrictions that are in effect the end of September.)
Memorial contributions may be directed to the following organizations: Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr. #100, West Des Moines, IA 50266; T.T.T. - Iowa Chapter A, 1244 Hwy 34, Mt. Pleasant IA 52641; or P.E.O. - Chapter Original A, 803 Monroe Street, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641.
For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.desmoinescremation.com
