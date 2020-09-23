Oliver Bishop Jr.Des Moines - Oliver Bishop, 74, passed away on September 21, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Brooks South Town Funeral Chapel, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10:00 also at Brooks South Town Chapel. Due to Covid -19 we would ask you please wear a mask and practice safe distancing. Memorials may be direct to Taylor House Hospice 3401 Douglas Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50317.