Oliver Bishop Jr.
Oliver Bishop Jr.

Des Moines - Oliver Bishop, 74, passed away on September 21, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Brooks South Town Funeral Chapel, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10:00 also at Brooks South Town Chapel. Due to Covid -19 we would ask you please wear a mask and practice safe distancing. Memorials may be direct to Taylor House Hospice 3401 Douglas Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50317.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
