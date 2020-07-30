Oliver Cordean Payne
Ankeny - Oliver Cordean Payne, 92, died, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at The Bridges in Ankeny. Oliver was born, October 19, 1927 to parents Jess and Elizabeth Payne in Williston, North Dakota.
After returning from his tour of service, Oliver began driving semi-trucks for Pulley Freight Line from 1954-1969. He loved the solitude this offered him to pray and talk with God. He drove school bus for North Polk Schools, 1969 until 2006. Oliver had numerous harmonicas and he was always ready to play a tune.
Oliver loved God and preaching to others about being saved. A great day for Oliver was sharing God's word with people he encountered.
Surviving family includes, Phyllis (Stan) McConnell, Janice (Bill) Waggoner, Raymond Payne, Randy Payne; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Sisters, Shirley Cunningham, Loretta Kirkman and several nieces and nephews.
Oliver is preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; son, Ronald; daughter, JoAnn Porter; daughter-in-law, Becky Payne; his parents and brother, Dan Payne.
Memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Private family only funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.