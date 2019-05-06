Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Honey Creek Cemetery,
New Providence, IA
Indianola - Services for Oliver Edwin Hadley, 92, who passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, will be held 10 a.m., Friday, May 10 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Graveside services will be held following services at 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 10 in the Honey Creek Cemetery, New Providence, IA.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel; children, Shelia (Jerry) Keisel, Rebecca (Gary) Septer; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; children, Roddy, Daniel Hadley; grandchild, Todd Keisel; siblings, Lester Hadley, Vera Cutler, Thelma Perisho.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 9 at Overton Funeral Home where family will be present to greet friends. Memorials may be directed in his name to Camp Quaker Heights, 22605 V Ave, Eldora, IA 50627.To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 6, 2019
