Oliver "Sig" Sigler
West Des Moines - Oliver "Sig" Sigler, 88, of West Des Moines, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Sig was born on March 11, 1931 in Burt, Iowa and was the son of Oliver Arnold Sigler and Lillian (Manus) Blumer of Algona, Iowa. Sig was graduate of Drake University and worked for Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company for 31 years, finishing his career as an Accounting Vice President.
Sig is survived by his wife, Jan, of 54 years. Sig is also survived by their four children; Julie Taylor and her spouse Dane, and their children, Jeremy, Ally and Austin; Dave Sigler and his spouse, Kelli and their children, Daniel, Matthew and Jacob; Brian Sigler; and Kathy Wadle and her spouse Rob, and their children Zadie and Kale.
Sig was preceded in death by his father Oliver Sigler, his mother Lillian Blumer, step father Ed Blumer, and his aunt, Katherine Manus.
A visitation will be held at St. Francis of Assisi in West Des Moines on Friday December 13th from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi on Saturday December 14th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a burial at McDivitt Grove Cemetery in Urbandale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sig's honor to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines or to the .
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019