Olivia Elizabeth Ibsen
Urbandale - Oliva Elizabeth Ibsen (Liz) a long-time resident of Urbandale, Iowa, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held at Luther Memorial Church, 1201 Grandview Ave., Des Moines, on Monday July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
Liz was born on July 23, 1940 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Evald and Elna Jensen. Her father was a prominent bridge contractor and her mother a supportive homemaker. Together with her sister Sandra, the family moved to Des Moines in 1946 after her father honorably served in World War II and he joined the family business Jensen Construction Company.
Liz graduated from North High School in Des Moines in 1958 and was a graduate of Grandview College in Des Moines where she met her husband Irvin Ibsen. She was a homemaker while her husband was also a prominent bridge contractor who passed away in 1983.
Liz was a long time and active member of Luther Memorial Church where she sang in the choir for many years and served on numerous committees. Her interests included going to the horse races each season and vacations on the water with her family as often as she could.
Liz was devoted to her two children and in her later years her four grandchildren. She delighted in attending almost every performance, game, meet and event in which they participated.
Mrs. Ibsen is survived by her sister, Sandra Rasmussen; son, Craig Ibsen; daughter, Lisa Salmon and her grandchildren, Erik, Chloe, Evan and Adrien.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Luther Memorial Church at 1201 Grandview Ave., Des Moines, IA 50316. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019