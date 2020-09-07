1/1
Opal Tjernagel
1922 - 2020
Boone - Opal M. Tjernagel, age 97, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Westhaven Community in Boone, Iowa.

A private family funeral service will be held on September 11, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Radcliffe, Iowa.

Opal Marie Jacobson was born November 20, 1922, in rural Radcliffe, Iowa, to Ole Martin and Olive Victoria (Swenson) Jacobson. She grew up in rural Radcliffe and graduated from Roland High School in 1941. She lived in Granger, Iowa while raising her family, moved to Madrid in retirement, and most recently lived in Boone to be near family. Opal was employed over the years at Parker Brothers Games in Urbandale; Granger Manor; and in retirement, was a Foster Grandparent for the Woodward Resource Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching basketball on TV, talking on the phone, and visits from her great grandchildren.

Opal is survived by her daughter, Vickie (Dave) Rink of Rochester, Minnesota; son, Michael (Glena) Tjernagel of Boone, Iowa; four grandchildren: Matthew (Kelly) Rink, Jennifer (Jeff) Anderson, Leesa Tjernagel (fiancé Tyler Rinnan), Lindsey (Scottie) Smyth; six great grandchildren: Charlotte (Charli), Marin, and Franklin Rink, Olivia and Henry Anderson, Dierks Smyth; and several nieces and nephews.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters: Lucille Christian, Maxine Hughes, Violette Morgan, and Gertrude Ryan; an infant twin brother and sister, Olin and Victoria Jacobson; and husbands, Stanley Sampson and Marvin Tjernagel.

Blessed be the memory of Opal Tjernagel.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be directed Opal's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
PRIVATE -- Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel
SEP
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Cemetery
