Opal Wilson
Marshalltown - Opal F. Wilson, 98, of Marshalltown, formerly of New Providence, died at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines on April 8, 2020. The body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Opal was born in Paton, Iowa on November 18, 1921 to Irving Leroy Weant and Ella (Bauer) Weant. She farmed with her predeceased husband, Albert Wilson, near New Providence for years in an extensive corn and hog farming operation, which they grew into a number of farms. After Albert died in 1998, Opal continued to purchase farmland in legal entities established for her family. She liked to drive around looking at the farmland, doing what she called "road farming."
Opal's great grandparent's, Clayton and Phoebe Brown, were early pioneers to Greene County and established a Quaker Church and school in Dawson Township.
Opal followed her father to William Penn College from which he graduated in 1912. She took and loved accounting courses and kept the books for a number of years for a Zearing implement dealer.
Opal was involved in many Quaker organizations, including several state and national Boards, along with her involvement in the local church.
Opal experienced good health most of her life and had a valid driver's license at her death and lived in independent living until shortly before her death.
Survivors include two daughters, Marilyn Swim of Oskaloosa and Linda Van De Walle of Austin, Texas; two sons, Wayne of Urbandale and Orren of Savannah, Georgia; two sisters, Monique Laughlin of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Ramona Willits of Williamsburg, Iowa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Any memorials can be directed to Mesquakie Friends Church, 1898 350th Street PO Box 163, Tama, Iowa 52339 or to First Friends Church, 2409 6th Street, Marshalltown, Iowa 50158. Onlince condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020